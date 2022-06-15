Menu

Crime

Pride flags, decorations vandalized throughout Wellington and Perth counties: OPP

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 15, 2022 10:06 am
Police say that two Pride flags were damaged in Listowel on June 12 at around 11 p.m. with one being at a business on Mitchell Street and the other at a school. View image in full screen
Police say that two Pride flags were damaged in Listowel on June 12 at around 11 p.m. with one being at a business on Mitchell Street and the other at a school. OPP

Provincial police in Wellington and Perth counties say there have been a number of incidents this month throughout the area where Pride decorations and flags have been destroyed.

OPP say the incidents have occurred in the Township of Mapleton, Township of North Perth and the Town of Minto during Pride Month.

Read more: Ontario teen charged over alleged mass shooting threat at Florida Pride event

The first incident occurred on June 4 at around 10 p.m., when suspects damaged decorated light standards on Main Street in Palmerston.

Trending Stories

Police say that two Pride flags were damaged in Listowel on June 12 at around 11 p.m. with one being at a business on Mitchell Street and the other at a school. Schools in Drayton, Harrison and Morefield also had Pride flags damaged between June 10 and June 13.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Oxford OPP investigating after Pride crosswalk defaced in Ingersoll, Ont.

Finally, police say they were called on Monday after people damaged some Pride ribbons that were decorating light standards in both Palmerston and Harriston.

Anyone with information about the crimes or who may have been victimized can call police at 1-888-310-1122.

