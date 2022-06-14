German artist creates ‘tallest mural in the world’ in Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

An international artist is in Calgary through much of June to create a colourful new addition to the downtown core.

If you want to check it out, you’ll have to look up — way up.

Mirko Reisser, who creates his work using the name DAIM, has come from his hometown of Hamburg, Germany to paint a large mural on the side of a 31-storey apartment building.

“This is the tallest mural in the world,” Reisser said.

"I hope that people feel the energy of the painting, kind of an explosion coming out of the wall — hopefully positive energy, of course."

Reisser has come to Calgary to create art as part of the Beltline Urban Murals Project (BUMP), which has brought about 100 murals to the city since 2017.

BUMP organizer Peter Oliver said the building Reisser is painting on is perfect for such a large-scale project.

“We’re lucky to have this here,” Oliver said. “They don’t make buildings like this anymore, with a wall that’s this flat and this tall with no windows.

“The wall was there to paint and it was taunting us all this time, and so we decided to do it.”

Since beginning his career as a graffiti artist in 1989, Reisser has gone on to create murals on several continents.

“I’ve painted nearly all over the world — in Europe, in Brazil, Argentina, Australia, New Zealand — a lot of places in the U.S.”

This latest project is one of the highlights of Reisser’s career and he’s glad to have the chance to create his new mural in Calgary.

“It’s a great city — I really like it,” Reisser said. “I hope my contribution will bring some more positive energy.”

