Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Mississauga man charged for allegedly stealing firearms in Simcoe: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 14, 2022 6:44 pm
opp patch View image in full screen
File photo. Ontario Provincial Police. The Canadian Press file

A Mississauga man has been arrested and charged following an investigation into an alleged firearms robbery.

In a video shared to Twitter, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said “several” firearms were allegedly stolen by the man from a business in Simcoe in April.

According to OPP the incident took place on April 3 around 1 p.m., when officers responded to a break and enter at a commercial property. They said someone “forcibly” entered the building and took several firearms.

Police said a 30-year-old man was taken into custody on June 13 at an address in Mississauga. He was then taken to the Norfolk County OPP and was charged.

Read more: Motorcyclist airlifted to Toronto hospital after collision in Oro-Medonte: OPP

The charges include break and enter to steal a firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The firearms have not yet been recovered, OPP said.

Police said he appeared in court on Tuesday.

“We got a bad guy off the street and we’re still searching for these firearms,” Acting Sgt. Ed Sanchuk said.

The investigation is ongoing and members of the public with information are asked to get in touch with either OPP or Crime Stoppers.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagOPP tagOntario Provincial Police tagpeel regional police tagMississauga tagpeel police tagPRP tagsimcoe tagFirearms investigation tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers