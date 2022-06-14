Mississauga man charged for allegedly stealing firearms in Simcoe: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Mississauga man has been arrested and charged following an investigation into an alleged firearms robbery.

In a video shared to Twitter, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said “several” firearms were allegedly stolen by the man from a business in Simcoe in April.

According to OPP the incident took place on April 3 around 1 p.m., when officers responded to a break and enter at a commercial property. They said someone “forcibly” entered the building and took several firearms.

Police said a 30-year-old man was taken into custody on June 13 at an address in Mississauga. He was then taken to the Norfolk County OPP and was charged.

The charges include break and enter to steal a firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

The firearms have not yet been recovered, OPP said.

Police said he appeared in court on Tuesday.

“We got a bad guy off the street and we’re still searching for these firearms,” Acting Sgt. Ed Sanchuk said.

The investigation is ongoing and members of the public with information are asked to get in touch with either OPP or Crime Stoppers.

