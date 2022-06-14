Motorcyclist airlifted to Toronto hospital after collision in Oro-Medonte: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after a single-vehicle collision in Oro-Medonte left a motorcyclist with life-altering injuries.

Ontario Provincial Police said the collision occurred on Monday shortly after 7 p.m., in the northbound lanes of Highway 400 at the Highway 11 interchange.

Police said the victim was “ejected from a motorcycle.”

OPP said one person was transported to a Toronto-area hospital by Ornge air ambulance with life-altering injuries.

According to police, the northbound lanes of Highway 400 were temporarily closed while officers investigated, but have since been reopened.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have dashcam footage is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

