Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Motorcyclist airlifted to Toronto hospital after collision in Oro-Medonte: OPP

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 14, 2022 11:51 am
opp patch View image in full screen
File photo. Ontario Provincial Police. The Canadian Press file

Police are investigating after a single-vehicle collision in Oro-Medonte left a motorcyclist with life-altering injuries.

Ontario Provincial Police said the collision occurred on Monday shortly after 7 p.m., in the northbound lanes of Highway 400 at the Highway 11 interchange.

Police said the victim was “ejected from a motorcycle.”

Trending Stories

Read more: 1 person airlifted to Toronto after vehicle rollover in Clearview: OPP

OPP said one person was transported to a Toronto-area hospital by Ornge air ambulance with life-altering injuries.

According to police, the northbound lanes of Highway 400 were temporarily closed while officers investigated, but have since been reopened.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have dashcam footage is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagOntario Provincial Police tagMotorcycle Crash tagHighway 11 tagHighway 400 tagOro-Medonte tagMotorcycle Accident tagHwy 400 tagmotorcyclist injured tagHWY 11 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers