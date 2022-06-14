‘Joker 2’ looks to bring in Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in musical sequel

Send this page to someone via email

Lady Gaga might be the latest star to enter the DC world of superheroes and villains, as she circles the role of Harley Quinn for the upcoming Joker sequel.

According to the Hollywood Reporter (THR), Gaga is in talks to play the Joker’s sidekick and love interest alongside Joaquin Phoenix in the second movie.

'Joker' — Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck / the Joker, 2019.

According to the report, Gaga’s Quinn would be a completely different version from Margot Robbie’s incarnation in the Suicide Squad franchise, fitting into the format of the first Joker movie that saw Phoenix play the Joker inside his own universe, separate from other DC characters.

Director Todd Phillips revealed on social media the working title for the sequel — Joker: Folie à Deux — which references a psychiatric syndrome where two people share a psychosis or delusional disorder.

At first blush, Gaga may seem like an unusual casting choice for the role of Harley Quinn, but THR also shared that the sequel will be a musical.

If it goes ahead, it won’t be the first time a character from the Joker’s world has been played by multiple people. Both Phoenix and Jared Leto have played the title role.

Phillips and Gaga have worked together before. Phillips was a producer on 2018’s A Star is Born, which starred Gaga alongside Bradley Cooper. Bradley Cooper was also a producer on the first Joker movie.

The original Joker was an unexpected runaway hit, receiving 11 Oscar nominations and two wins, including a Best Actor in a Leading Role victory for Phoenix.

Phoenix’s portrayal of the the mentally unsound Arthur Fleck/Joker character earned him an eight-minute standing ovation at the Joker premiere at the annual Italian film festival in 2019.