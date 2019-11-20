Director Todd Phillips to reteam with Joaquin Phoenix on ‘Joker’ follow-up: report

Send this page to someone via email

Following the global box office success of the DC Comics origin film, Joker (2019), Todd Phillips‘ is “in talks” to reunite with Warner Bros. Pictures to co-write and direct a sequel.

After only 6 weeks, the critically-acclaimed psychological thriller earned more than US$1 billion worldwide, prompting Phillips, 48, to pay a visit to Warner Bros. chairman Toby Emmerich about future film opportunities with the much-beloved comic book publishing giant.

Philips reportedly pitched a number of other DC origin films before coming to an agreement with Emmerich on a Joker sequel, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

‘Joker’: (L-R) Joaquin Phoenix, and director Todd Phillips, on-set, in 2019. Niko Tavernise / Warner Bros. / courtesy Everett Collection

Though it’s unclear if the director garnered the rights to any other comic book heroes or villains, it’s been reported that Phillips will be joined once again by Joker co-writer Scott Silver to pen a script for the potential project.

Story continues below advertisement

Joaquin Phoenix‘s portrayal of the the mentally unsound Arthur Fleck /Joker character earned him an eight-minute standing ovation at the Joker premiere at the annual Italian film festival earlier this year.

READ MORE: Nicolas Cage in talks to star as… Nicolas Cage in new movie

The “astounding” performance has also garnered a mass wave of Oscar buzz for Phoenix.

Though it has not yet been confirmed, the 44-year-old actor is expected to reprise his role as Batman’s sinister arch-nemesis in Phillips’ sequel.

2:24 Final trailer for ‘Joker’ released Final trailer for ‘Joker’ released

Global News has reached out to Warner Bros. Pictures seeking confirmation.

Watch the final trailer for Joker in the video above.