Crime

Woman falls onto CTrain tracks after altercation on platform in downtown Calgary

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted June 14, 2022 3:04 pm
Police are investigating after a woman fled the area after being hit by a CTrain in downtown Calgary. View image in full screen
Police are investigating after a woman fled the area after being hit by a CTrain in downtown Calgary. Global News

Calgary Police said a woman fled the area after falling onto the CTrain tracks in the downtown core on Tuesday.

Police were called at 11:14 a.m. for reports a woman had been hit by a CTrain at the 8 Street S.W. station. According to a CPS spokesperson, witnesses reported an altercation between two people on the platform before the woman fell into the path of the train.

Read more: Calgary police looking for man in connection with mall sexual assault

Calgary police were called to the 8th Street CTrain station after a woman had slipped off the tracks on June 14, 2022. View image in full screen
Calgary police were called to the 8th Street CTrain station after a woman had slipped off the tracks on June 14, 2022. Tom Reynolds, Global News

Police said the train didn’t make contact with the woman, who has since fled the area.

Story continues below advertisement

The station at 7 Avenue has since reopened but trains are running behind schedule, according to a tweet by Calgary Transit at 12:12 p.m.

