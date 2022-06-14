Woman falls onto CTrain tracks after altercation on platform in downtown Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary Police said a woman fled the area after falling onto the CTrain tracks in the downtown core on Tuesday.

Police were called at 11:14 a.m. for reports a woman had been hit by a CTrain at the 8 Street S.W. station. According to a CPS spokesperson, witnesses reported an altercation between two people on the platform before the woman fell into the path of the train.

View image in full screen Calgary police were called to the 8th Street CTrain station after a woman had slipped off the tracks on June 14, 2022. Tom Reynolds, Global News

Police said the train didn’t make contact with the woman, who has since fled the area.

The station at 7 Avenue has since reopened but trains are running behind schedule, according to a tweet by Calgary Transit at 12:12 p.m.

#CTRiders 7th Ave is now open but trains will be running approximately 15 minutes behind schedule on both the #Redline and the #Blueline in all directions. pic.twitter.com/UhfJ7gfmRk — Calgary Transit (@calgarytransit) June 14, 2022

