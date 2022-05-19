Person arrested after random stabbing on Calgary CTrain

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police say a person was quickly arrested after a 65-year-old visually-impaired man was randomly stabbed on Wednesday.

At around 6:15 a.m., the man was standing on a northeast bound train that had just left the City Hall station when he was slashed in the neck and assaulted. Police say they believe it was an unprovoked and random attack.

Police say the victim notified the driver after making his way to the front of the train, who stopped the train in the area of Riverfront Avenue to call for help. The suspect forced the train doors open and fled on foot while the train was stopped, according to the Calgary Police Service.

Officers took three people into custody initially thought to have been involved. They were later released without charges.

Canine unit officers were then deployed to the area and the suspect was located and taken into custody, police said. The driver continued to the Bridgeland station, where the victim was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition by EMS.

The 25-year-old accused was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public. He was taken to a hospital after expressing pain in relation to an injury, where police said he attempted to physically assault the doctor.

“Random attacks by their very nature are impossible to predict and difficult to prevent, however, we will find those responsible and hold them accountable to the best of our ability,” acting Supt. Scott Todd said

He was released into police custody after being determined to be fit for cells, where he remains pending his court appearance on Thursday.

CPS says he was known to police in relation to another incident six days prior. The suspect was arrested and charged after an attempted robbery and uttering threats at another CTrain station, according to Calgary police.

He was then taken to a medical facility for further assessment and was later released into hospital care with conditions not to go to Somerset/Bridlewood LRT station.

“We have chosen not to name the suspect in this media release to allow us to talk more freely about the circumstances that are at the core of this case, and many others we have recently seen,” Todd said.

“This is not a problem that is unique to Calgary, and we are working with our policing partners in other jurisdictions on solutions that balance public safety with supporting vulnerable members of our communities.”

Mental health, addictions and homelessness are believed to be factors in relation to the accused’s ongoing, repetitive violent behaviour, police said.