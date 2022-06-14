Manitoba approves province’s first potash operation near Russell

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government has approved the province’s first potash operation.

The province announced Tuesday that it has allowed the Potash and Agri-Development Corporation of Manitoba (PADCOM) to begin extracting and producing the fertilizer ingredient near the town of Russell, just east of the Saskatchewan border.

The project is a partnership with Gambler First Nation, which owns 20 per cent of the equity.

Speaking at a prospectors’ conference, premier Heather Stefanson called the new project a “significant step forward” for Manitoba’s sustainable mineral development goals.

“Our government is proud to announce PADCOM has received all required approvals to move Manitoba’s first potash mining operation into production,” Stefanson said.

“We are working with Indigenous leadership and communities to promote participation in the mineral resource sectors and to ensure communities share in the benefits that result from growth in these sectors.”

The owners are promising a more environmentally friendly mine by using hydroelectricity.

“This operation will use a more environmentally friendly mining process,” said PADCOM president Daymon Guillas in a statement.

“The physical footprint is small and the process will be using green Manitoba electricity, not fossil fuels.

“This initiative will help support Manitoba’s economic recovery and plays a major role in making Manitoba a global leader in mining and mineral development.”

