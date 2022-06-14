Menu

Crime

Man in custody after suspicious death in Cape Breton

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted June 14, 2022 1:08 pm
Officers with Cape Breton Regional Police are investigating a suspicious death in Sydney Mines Tuesday morning. View image in full screen
Officers with Cape Breton Regional Police are investigating a suspicious death in Sydney Mines Tuesday morning. File/Global News

Police in Cape Breton are investigating a suspicious death after a man, believed to be a victim of an assault, was found in Sydney Mines early Tuesday morning.

In a release, Cape Breton Regional Police said officers responded to a 911 call from a person in the neighbourhood of Beech Street around 3:30 a.m.

“They discovered a man lying on the road with serious injuries and began administering CPR until the arrival of EHS, who transported him to Cape Breton Regional Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased,” the release said.

Read more: Man charged with 1st-degree murder in killing of Treyvhon Bradshaw

With the help of witness information, officers found a second man in the area of Cambridge Street and Clyde Avenue. He is now in custody, the release said.

The major crime and forensic identification units, as well as K9 officers, were called to the investigation and are working with the medical examiner’s office to determine the victim’s identity and cause of death.

“Police are treating this as an isolated incident with no greater risk to public safety,” the release said.

