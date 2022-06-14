Menu

Canada

Missing Thompson teen may be in Winnipeg, RCMP say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 14, 2022 11:59 am
A Manitoba RCMP police vehicle. View image in full screen
A Manitoba RCMP police vehicle. Elisha Dacey/Global News

A teenage girl reported missing from Thompson over the weekend may be in Winnipeg, RCMP say.

Carrigan Weenusk, 15, was last seen walking alone in downtown Thompson on June 9, police said.

Read more: Winnipeg police looking for woman missing since February

Although she had been in contact with family and friends via text, she hasn’t been heard from since Sunday, and police and family are concerned for her well-being.

RCMP said Weenusk is five feet five inches with brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black jacket/hoodie and black sweats.

Carrigan Weenusk
Carrigan Weenusk. Manitoba RCMP

Anyone with information can call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

