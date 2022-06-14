Edmonton Oil Kings capture WHL championship with Game 6 win over Seattle Thunderbirds

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Oil Kings won their first WHL championship since 2014 on Monday night with a 2-0 victory over the Seattle Thunderbirds in Game 6 of their series.

With the win, the Oil Kings will represent the WHL at the Memorial Cup tournament later this month in Saint John, N.B.

Edmonton sniper Dylan Guenther remained out with an injury Monday but forward Jaxsen Wiebe returned from injury for Edmonton and made his presence felt with a a big hit early in the game.

Oil Kings forward Jakub Demek scored what ended up being the game-winning goal during a power-play at the 7:15 mark of the first period. Edmonton’s Josh Williams one-time a pass from captain Jake Neighbours. Seattle netminder Thomas Milic made the save but Demek scored off the rebound.

The first period was a very physical affair as much of the series has been. The Oil Kings dominated in shots 21-4 during the frame.

Oil Kings defenceman Kaiden Guhle scored at the 3:44 mark of the second period. He fired the puck through a crowd after receiving a pass from Neighbours. Defenceman Luke Prokop was also credited with an assist on the play.

Neighbours agitated the Thunderbirds who pushed back more in the second period. At one point he crashed into Milic while driving towards the net, although he received a push from a Seattle player. Later he was involved in a knee-on-knee collision with Seattle defenceman Samuel Knazko but no penalty was called on the play.

A few minutes into the third period, the Thunderbirds applied serious pressure on Oil Kings goaltender Sebastian Cossa who was forced to make multiple back-to-back saves.

Milic left the Seattle net with about two minutes remaining so the Thunderbirds could get an extra attacker but they were unable to score.

Cossa stopped all 27 shots he faced while Milic turned aside 34 of the 36 shots he faced.

