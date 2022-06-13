Windsor Spitfires beat Hamilton Bulldogs, force Game 7 in OHL Championship

Send this page to someone via email

As any hockey fan will tell you, there is nothing better than a Game 7.

The Hamilton Bulldogs and Windsor Spitfires will play a seventh and deciding game of the Ontario Hockey League championship final after the Spits dumped the Dogs 5-2 Monday night.

Daniel D’Amico scored twice and former Bulldog Michael Renwick netted the winning goal late in the second period in what was a must-win game for Windsor in front of 6,378 fans at the WFCU Centre.

Take a look as former Bulldog Michael Renwick scores to give @SpitsHockey a 3-2 lead heading into the final frame! #HAMvsWSR #OHLChampionship pic.twitter.com/FLdT55RjMm — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) June 14, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

D’Amico opened the scored on a breakaway 7:27 into the first period while teammate Nicholas DeAngelis sat in the penalty box for holding.

Hamilton pulled even at 15:54 of the first period when leading scorer Logan Morrison scored his first of two goals on the night, and then added his second marker 10:46 into the second frame.

The Spitfires stormed back late in the period when D’Amico potted his second goal with 76 seconds remaining in the second before Renwick gave Windsor the lead 47 seconds later on a blast from the point that fooled Bulldogs goalie Marco Costantini.

2:24 Ottawa’s plan to battle abuse in Canadian sports faces skepticism Ottawa’s plan to battle abuse in Canadian sports faces skepticism

Will Cuylle scored on the power-play, his team-leading 15th goal of the post-season, just 46 seconds into the third period and Pasquale Zito rounded out the scoring on a breakaway with 3:02 left in regulation.

Story continues below advertisement

Game 7 between the Bulldogs and Spitfires is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday at Hamilton’s FirstOntario Centre.

The winner will represent Ontario at the 2022 Memorial Cup tournament from June 20-29 in Saint John, New Brunswick.

OHL Championship Schedule

Game 1, Fri., June 3 at Hamilton (Spitfires 4, Bulldogs 3 OT)

Game 2 , Sun., June 5 at Hamilton (Bulldogs 5, Spitfires 4)

Game 3, Mon., June 6 at Windsor, (Spitfires 6, Bulldogs 3)

Game 4, Fri., June 10 at Windsor (Bulldogs 3, Spitfires 2 OT)

Game 5, Sun., June 12 at Hamilton (Bulldogs 3, Spitfires 2)

Game 6, Mon., June 13 at Windsor, (Spitfires 5, Bulldogs 2)

Game 7, Wed., June 15 at Hamilton, 7:00pm