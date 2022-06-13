Menu

Canada

Calgary-area vendors promote shopping local this Father’s Day

By Gil Tucker Global News
Posted June 13, 2022 8:39 pm
Click to play video: 'Calgary-area vendors promote shopping local this Father’s Day' Calgary-area vendors promote shopping local this Father’s Day
WATCH: If you’re on the lookout for a cool gift for dad, you’ll find some nice new options in the Calgary area this Father’s Day. And as Gil Tucker shows us, you’ll also be giving some much-needed support to some hard-working local vendors.

If you’re on the lookout for a cool gift for Dad, you’ll find some nice new options in the Calgary area this Father’s Day.

And you’ll also be giving some much-needed support to some hard-working local vendors.

Many of them are located at the newly-expanded Hidden Gem market complex in Okotoks.

Read more: Father’s Day gifts: 20 gift ideas $50 and under

Among them is Adam Chiasson, whose company Tree Picks makes guitar picks out of wood.

“Guitar picks make a really great gift for dads who play guitar,” Chiasson said.

The Hidden Gem now houses almost 100 vendors after organizers recently doubled the space available at the site.

Click to play video: 'Why the power of healing can be the greatest gift this Father’s Day' Why the power of healing can be the greatest gift this Father’s Day

“We’re super huge on community,” Hidden Gem’s Vic Tipper said. “And honestly, just to see them not give up on their dreams is super important to us.”

Sherri Shibley-Montellier’s company Precision Engraving sells items like kits for young children to put their handprints on a board as a Father’s Day gift.

“After everything that’s happened with COVID and a lot of us being shut down or really slow and struggling, (buying a gift from a vendor is) a good way to pick the community and the small businesses back up,” Shibley-Montellier said.

Read more: 5 ways to celebrate Father’s Day in Calgary

Chiasson has added Father’s Day slogans like “Rock Star Dad” and “Dad Rocks” to his wooden guitar picks.

“Supporting local is just the only way that we can survive – it’s really cool to keep it in your backyard,” Chiasson said. “If you buy from a family business, you’re paying for a little girl’s dance lessons or a boy’s hockey fees — it really makes a difference.”

COVID-19 tagPandemic tagCOVID-19 Pandemic tagFather's Day tagOkotoks tagSupporting Local taglocal vendors tagThe Hidden Gem tag

