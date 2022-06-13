Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Motorcyclist killed in Toronto crash: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 13, 2022 7:30 pm
Click to play video: 'Man seriously injured in golf cart collision' Man seriously injured in golf cart collision
RELATED: Toronto Police is investigating after a man driving a golf cart across Islington Avenue in Toronto was struck by another vehicle. Global News has learned the man was working for the RBC Canadian Open when he was struck. Morganne Campbell reports – May 20, 2022

A motorcycle rider has died after a crash in Toronto Monday.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they responded to a call around 6:15 p.m. in the area of Sheppard Avenue West an d Sentinel Road where a motorcycle was involved in a collision.

Police initially said the injuries appeared serious before issuing an update to confirm the rider of the motorcycle had been pronounced dead at the scene.

Read more: 1 person airlifted to Toronto after vehicle rollover in Clearview: OPP

The rider’s age and gender are not yet known.

Trending Stories

The driver of the other vehicle involved remained on scene, police said.

Police said officers were still at the scene investigating the incident and advised that road closures and delays should be expected.

Story continues below advertisement

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto Police tagToronto tagFatal Collision tagTPS tagMotorcycle Collision tagFatal motorcycle collision tagsentinel road tagSheppard Avenue West tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers