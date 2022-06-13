Motorcyclist killed in Toronto crash: police

Send this page to someone via email

A motorcycle rider has died after a crash in Toronto Monday.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they responded to a call around 6:15 p.m. in the area of Sheppard Avenue West an d Sentinel Road where a motorcycle was involved in a collision.

Police initially said the injuries appeared serious before issuing an update to confirm the rider of the motorcycle had been pronounced dead at the scene.

The rider’s age and gender are not yet known.

The driver of the other vehicle involved remained on scene, police said.

Police said officers were still at the scene investigating the incident and advised that road closures and delays should be expected.

