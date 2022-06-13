Menu

Canada

Bogus Parliament Hill bomb tip targeted organizers of Sikh demonstration: sources

By Alex Boutilier & Mercedes Stephenson Global News
Posted June 13, 2022 3:35 pm
Click to play video: 'Parliament Hill explosives scare in Ottawa appears based on bad tip: sources' Parliament Hill explosives scare in Ottawa appears based on bad tip: sources
An explosives scare that caused police to lock down Parliament Hill on Saturday and drew investigative resources from major national security services appears to have been based on bad information, two senior Canadian intelligence sources told Global News. Mercedes Stephenson has the exclusive details on what law enforcement was looking for.

The bogus Parliament Hill bomb threat targeted organizers of a Sikh rally planned for Saturday, with four law enforcement sources telling Global News the tip was related to “Sikh extremism.”

Manveer Singh and Parminder Singh, two organizers of an event to commemorate the 1984 massacre of Sikhs in India, were the two suspects detained after police received what they believed to be “credible” information of explosives in vehicles near the parliamentary precinct.

The two were later released without charge, and two sources said law enforcement does not believe they were national security threats.

Sources told Global News Saturday night that a “major” national security investigation was underway, and that it related to “Sikh extremists.”

But two public safety sources admitted on Sunday that there were no explosives found in the vehicles – one at the busy intersection of Slater St. and Metcalfe St., the other outside the Supreme Court building – and that there was no threat to the public.

The biggest question now is who called in the explosives tip – which sources said was very detailed, including photos and license plate numbers – and why.

More to come.

With a file from the Canadian Press.

