Passengers face long waits at Kelowna airport; hiring fair aims to ease staff shortage

As the COVID-19 crisis wanes and spring travel beckons, long lineups have become a common sight at airports across the country and Kelowna’s is no different.
Area travellers queued up in a line that snaked around the airport Monday morning awaiting their turn at the security turnstile.
It was so busy that the airport sent out a warning via social media reminding passengers they need to arrive at least two hours early if they want to get on their flights.
Earlier this month, Kelowna International Airport is one of the many Okanagan employers struggling to recruit and retain employees in the wake of the pandemic, which has impacted airport services.
“We lost 97 per cent of our business in three weeks so of course what followed after that was that we had a lot of layoffs, people left the airport and decided not to come back,” Kelowna International Airport director Sam Samaddar said in an interview this may.
“If you are used to coming through the airport and it has only taken you five minutes to get through screening, for example, well it will take you longer. And you’ll notice that our concession services aren’t open the full hours that we would like them to be open.”
To fill the gaps created by shifting realities the Kelowna International Airport will host a hiring fair with a variety of employers that service the airport terminal building.
The hiring fair will take place in the YLW terminal at the White Spot seating area on Wednesday, June 22 from 12 – 8 p.m.
There are many employers that help shape and grow YLW. Career opportunities are diverse, with employers hiring for a range of positions at different skill levels and education – from security to janitorial services, customer service to cargo agents.
Job seekers can expect to meet with a range of employers, including:
- AC Express / Jazz Aviation LP
- Allied Universal
- Bouygues Energies & Services
- Commissionaires BC
- Current Taxi
- Executive Aviation
- GAT Ground Support Services
- Hertz Car Rental
- Horizon Air
- Indigo Parking
- Skyway Gourmet Ventures
- White Spot
- Tim Hortons
- Subway
- Retail
The YLW Volunteer Ambassador Program will also have a booth at the hiring fair.
Information about the YLW Hiring Fair can be found at ylw.kelowna.ca/careers.
