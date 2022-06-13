Passengers face long waits at Kelowna airport; hiring fair aims to ease staff shortage

Send this page to someone via email

As the COVID-19 crisis wanes and spring travel beckons, long lineups have become a common sight at airports across the country and Kelowna’s is no different.

Area travellers queued up in a line that snaked around the airport Monday morning awaiting their turn at the security turnstile.

It was so busy that the airport sent out a warning via social media reminding passengers they need to arrive at least two hours early if they want to get on their flights.

Earlier this month, Kelowna International Airport is one of the many Okanagan employers struggling to recruit and retain employees in the wake of the pandemic, which has impacted airport services.

“We lost 97 per cent of our business in three weeks so of course what followed after that was that we had a lot of layoffs, people left the airport and decided not to come back,” Kelowna International Airport director Sam Samaddar said in an interview this may.

2:04 Okanagan employers struggle to recruit and retain employees amid labour shortage Okanagan employers struggle to recruit and retain employees amid labour shortage – May 3, 2022

“If you are used to coming through the airport and it has only taken you five minutes to get through screening, for example, well it will take you longer. And you’ll notice that our concession services aren’t open the full hours that we would like them to be open.”

To fill the gaps created by shifting realities the Kelowna International Airport will host a hiring fair with a variety of employers that service the airport terminal building.

READ MORE: Kelowna airport to get child-care facility, 86 spaces

The hiring fair will take place in the YLW terminal at the White Spot seating area on Wednesday, June 22 from 12 – 8 p.m.

2:27 YLW to resume international flights YLW to resume international flights – Nov 2, 2021

There are many employers that help shape and grow YLW. Career opportunities are diverse, with employers hiring for a range of positions at different skill levels and education – from security to janitorial services, customer service to cargo agents.

Job seekers can expect to meet with a range of employers, including:

AC Express / Jazz Aviation LP

Allied Universal

Bouygues Energies & Services

Commissionaires BC

Current Taxi

Executive Aviation

GAT Ground Support Services

Hertz Car Rental

Horizon Air

Indigo Parking

Skyway Gourmet Ventures White Spot Tim Hortons Subway Retail



The YLW Volunteer Ambassador Program will also have a booth at the hiring fair.

Information about the YLW Hiring Fair can be found at ylw.kelowna.ca/careers.