Kelowna airport to get child-care facility, 86 spaces

The future Kelowna Airport YMCA Child Care facility is getting a $3-million infusion from the province.

“It’s exciting that parents working in and around the Kelowna airport will soon have access to convenient child care right on-site to make their lives easier and give them peace of mind knowing their kids are accessing early learning close by,” Katrina Chen, minister of state for child care, said in a press release.

Chen said the project is a part of the province’s 10-year ChildCareBC plan to create new spaces in communities throughout B.C. to ensure child care is a core service available when and where families need it.”

The Kelowna Airport YMCA Child Care facility will provide 86 spaces. Of these, 12 are for infant-toddler age children, 50 spaces are for 2.5 years old to kindergarten-age children and 24 spaces are for school-age children.

KF Aerospace is a funding partner for the Kelowna Airport YMCA Child Care Facility and was instrumental in bringing all partners together in the development of the facility.

“We are very pleased to partner with the Airport, City, Province and YMCA to develop this very important employee benefit for our staff,” Grant Stevens, chief corporate services officer, said in a press release.

“As we continue to grow our staffing, we have a goal of removing barriers and increasing diversity in our trades. Access to daycare is critical to ensuring we meet this goal and addressing work-life balance of all our employees.”

The Kelowna Airport YMCA Child Care facility will be fully programmed and managed by the YMCA Okanagan.

“As the airport community continues to grow, there will be increased demand for a child care facility on our campus,” said Sam Samaddar, airport director, Kelowna International Airport.

“This child care facility will support the unique staffing requirements of the airport campus and the greater community.”

Groundbreaking for the Kelowna Airport YMCA Child Care facility will take place later this year with an anticipated opening of spring 2023.

