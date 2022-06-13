SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Google apologizes to B.C. business owner after maps error sends customers to wrong location

By Anne Drewa Global News
Posted June 13, 2022 3:20 pm
Click to play video: 'Consumer Matters: Google Maps navigation app frustration' Consumer Matters: Google Maps navigation app frustration
During the height of the pandemic, many businesses were left battered. But tonight one Vancouver business owner says his company has taken an additional hit...this time from Google, specifically its navigation app. When he exhausted his efforts to fix the problem he turned to Consumer Matter's Anne Drewa for help

Google has apologized to a Vancouver business owner after its navigation app, Google Maps, incorrectly showed a maps marker at the wrong location.

“Not only is it a problem for the business, it’s very frustrating for people,” said Gerry O’Neil, owner of Stanley Park Horse-Drawn Tours.

Read more: B.C. couple unexpectedly locked out of Amazon Photos account after alleged violation 

O’Neil’s horse drawn tours have been a fixture in Vancouver’s Stanley Park for 40 years. His business is located at 735 Stanley Park Drive. However, O’Neil said about a year ago, customers would enter his business address into the Google Maps app only to arrive at another location in the park.

“It will bring you to the middle of the pool at Second Beach which is the other side of the park,” 1.6 kilometres away, O’Neil said.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Consumer Matters: Digital tools to bring financial relief' Consumer Matters: Digital tools to bring financial relief
Consumer Matters: Digital tools to bring financial relief – Jun 2, 2022

Like so many businesses, O’Neil’s tourism-based company has been hit hard during the peak of the pandemic and this latest snag isn’t helping.

Trending Stories

He estimates 20 percent of his business has been impacted by Google Maps not fixing the problem. “It’s 20 percent now, but what happens when people go back home and couldn’t find us and say, ‘Oh geez, don’t go there?’” said O’Neil.

Read more: Leasing a vehicle? Consider your options before handing back the keys

O’Neil says he tried to get Google to resolve the issue for close to a year, but without success.

“We’ve reached out as good as we can reach out. We’ve sent over a dozen emails. We tried to call Google, but there are no numbers,” O’Neil said.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'B.C. Court of Appeal rules travel credits are not gift cards' B.C. Court of Appeal rules travel credits are not gift cards
B.C. Court of Appeal rules travel credits are not gift cards – May 11, 2022

Consumer Matters reached out to Google on O’Neil’s behalf. Within days of making contact, Google did an internal review and fixed the error stating:

We apologize for the inconvenience and frustrations this caused Mr. O’Neil and wish him much success going forward with Stanley Park Horse-Drawn Tours.” – Google Spokesperson

Read more: Non-smoker hit with $400 smoking fee from car rental company

O’Neil said his horse-drawn tours business is now on the road to recovery.

“People have stopped calling that were lost in the park, revenues are up – probably 12 to 15 extra people a day which really means a lot to us,” he said.

Google says if anything is incorrect on the Google Maps app people can report the error.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Business tagTourism tagGoogle tagConsumer Matters tagStanley Park tagBC tourism tagconsumermatters taggoogle complaint taggoolge maps taghorse drawn tours tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers