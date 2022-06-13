Queen Elizabeth II is officially the 2nd-longest serving monarch in history

Send this page to someone via email

It’s official: Queen Elizabeth II now holds the second-longest reign as a monarch in world history.

Monday, June 13 marks 70 years and 127 days on the throne for Her Majesty, surpassing Thailand’s King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who held his role from 1946 until his death in 2016, BBC News reports.

The Queen is already the longest-serving British monarch, having just celebrated her 70-year reign earlier this month with a four-day celebration marking her Platinum Jubilee.

View image in full screen Queen Elizabeth II waves to the crowd during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant at the Buckingham Palace in London, Sunday, June 5, 2022, on the last of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. Frank Agustein / The Canadian Press

She became the longest reigning British monarch in 2015, taking the title from her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria.

Story continues below advertisement

“Inevitably a long life can pass by many milestones — my own is no exception — but I thank you all and the many others at home and overseas for your touching messages of great kindness,” the Queen said at the time.

Elizabeth ascended to the throne in 1952 at the age of 25. Her father, King George VI, died on February 6, 1952. Her official coronation ceremony took place the following year and it was the first British coronation ceremony to be shown on live television. According to CBS News, approximately 27 million people tuned in to watch.

Read more: Cheeky Prince Louis steals the show once again at Jubilee Pageant

However, she’ll have to remain on the throne for about two more years to take the title away from French King Louis XIV, who served as monarch for more than 72 years after taking the throne at age four until he passed away in 1715. His total time on the throne lasted 72 years and 110 days.

The Queen also holds other records, including being the oldest British monarch ever and the oldest reigning queen ever.

Recent mobility problems, however, have meant she’s been relegating more of her official duties to her son Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, as well as Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Story continues below advertisement

3:15 Queen makes surprise in-person appearance during Platinum Jubilee pageant finale Queen makes surprise in-person appearance during Platinum Jubilee pageant finale – Jun 5, 2022

And while she did make two balcony appearances over the Jubilee weekend, her ailing health sidelined her for the Service of Thanksgiving as well as an appearance at the Epsom Derby horseracing event.

The Queen was expected to make an appearance at today’s Garter Day celebrations — a 700-year-old chivalric group whose members include senior royals and 24 knights or ladies chosen by the monarch in recognition of their public work.

View image in full screen Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend the Order of the Garter service at St George’s Chapel on June 13, 2022 in Windsor, England. Getty Images

She did, however, decide not to attend the procession, but was expected at the investiture and lunch festivities.

Story continues below advertisement

The Garter Day procession is one of the most colourful events in the royal calendar, involving members walking around Windsor Castle in plumed hats and velvet robes.