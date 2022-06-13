Menu

Crime

Man stabbed with sword multiple times in downtown Vancouver

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted June 13, 2022 12:30 pm
A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer's uniform on the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. View image in full screen
Vancouver police are investigating after a man was stabbed multiple times with a sword in the area on June 13, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A man has been hospitalized after being stabbed with a sword multiple times in downtown Vancouver on Sunday night.

The 34-year-old-victim is expected to recover, police said in a tweet on Monday morning.

The incident took place in a building near Main and Hastings streets.

Police said a suspect has been identified and is known to police.

– More to come

