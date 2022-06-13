Man stabbed with sword multiple times in downtown Vancouver

A man has been hospitalized after being stabbed with a sword multiple times in downtown Vancouver on Sunday night.
The 34-year-old-victim is expected to recover, police said in a tweet on Monday morning.
The incident took place in a building near Main and Hastings streets.
Trending Stories
Police said a suspect has been identified and is known to police.
– More to come
Videos shared on social media show motorcyclists speeding down Vancouver Island highway
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments