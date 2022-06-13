Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Mikko Koskinen signs two-year deal in Switzerland after 4 seasons with Oilers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 13, 2022 11:09 am
Edmonton Oilers goalie Mikko Koskinen stops a shot during second period NHL second round playoff hockey action against Calgary Flames the in Calgary, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Mikko Koskinen is saying goodbye to the Edmonton Oilers.Set to become an unrestricted free agent next month, the goaltender has signed a two-year contract with HC Lugano, the Swiss club announced Monday. View image in full screen
Edmonton Oilers goalie Mikko Koskinen stops a shot during second period NHL second round playoff hockey action against Calgary Flames the in Calgary, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Mikko Koskinen is saying goodbye to the Edmonton Oilers.Set to become an unrestricted free agent next month, the goaltender has signed a two-year contract with HC Lugano, the Swiss club announced Monday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Mikko Koskinen is saying goodbye to the Edmonton Oilers.

Set to become an unrestricted free agent next month, the goaltender has signed a two-year contract with HC Lugano, the Swiss club announced Monday.

Read more: GM Ken Holland says Edmonton Oilers needs tweaks to be cup contender: ‘We’re not good enough’

Koskinen spent the last four seasons in Alberta’s capital, posting a record of 83-59-13 with a .907 save percentage and a 2.98 goals-against average.

The Finn inked a US$2.5 million deal with Edmonton ahead of the 2018-19 NHL campaign after a successful run in the Russian-based KHL.

Then-Oilers general manager Peter Chiarelli subsequently signed Koskinen to a three-year extension that carried an annual average value of $4.5 million in January 2019 — two days before the executive was fired by the team.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Best Edmonton Oilers playoff run in 16 years has fans believing team will only get better' Best Edmonton Oilers playoff run in 16 years has fans believing team will only get better
Best Edmonton Oilers playoff run in 16 years has fans believing team will only get better

Koskinen carried a lot of the crease load for Edmonton this season with Mike Smith out injured, going 27-12-4 with a .903 save percentage and a 3.10 GAA.

The 33-year-old made three appearances during the Oilers’ run to the Western Conference final this spring.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers’ best playoff run in 16 years has fans believing team will only get better

Koskinen was selected 31st overall by the New York Islanders at the 2009 draft, but made just four NHL appearances before returning to Europe in November 2011.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
NHL tagEdmonton sports tagEdmonton Oilers tagoilers tagSwitzerland tagMikko Koskinen tagEdmonton Oilers Goalie tagNHL goaltenders tagEdmonton Oilers goaltender tagHC Lugano tagSwitzerland hockey club tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers