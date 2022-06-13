Menu

Blogs

Morning news rewind: Monday, June 13

By David Giles Global News
Posted June 13, 2022 12:14 pm
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Monday, June 13' Saskatoon’s top headlines: Monday, June 13
WATCH: Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Monday, June 13.

Kidney Foundation of Canada 50/50 lottery, Saskatchewan NDP leadership candidate Carla Beck and a Hepatitis C conference in Saskatoon.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, June 13, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Kidney Foundation of Canada launches 50/50 lottery

One of Saskatchewan’s biggest 50/50 lotteries is underway, with funds raised supporting programs with the Kidney Foundation of Canada.

Joyce Van Deurzen, executive director of the Kidney Foundation of Canada Saskatchewan branch, has more details on the lottery and where to buy tickets.

Click to play video: 'Kidney Foundation of Canada launches 50/50 lottery' Kidney Foundation of Canada launches 50/50 lottery
Kidney Foundation of Canada launches 50/50 lottery

Carla Beck discusses why she wants to be the new Saskatchewan NDP leader

The Saskatchewan NDP is in the process of choosing a new leader to guide the party into the days, weeks and months ahead, and eventually into the next election.

Carla Beck is one of two candidates vying to replace Ryan Meili.

In part one of a two-part interview, Beck talks about why she wants the job and where she would like to take the party.

Click to play video: 'Carla Beck discusses why she wants to be the new Sask. NDP leader' Carla Beck discusses why she wants to be the new Sask. NDP leader
Carla Beck discusses why she wants to be the new Sask. NDP leader

Delving into the issues with Sask. NDP leadership candidate Carla Beck

As the cost of living soars, Saskatchewan NDP leadership contender Carla Beck discusses what provincial leaders need to focus on to make life more affordable for people in the province.

Beck also discusses what she would do to deal with the opioid crisis in the province and how to tackle housing.

Click to play video: 'Delving into the issues with Sask. NDP leadership candidate Carla Beck' Delving into the issues with Sask. NDP leadership candidate Carla Beck
Delving into the issues with Sask. NDP leadership candidate Carla Beck

Shedding light and seeking solutions to rising Hepatitis C rates

There are growing concerns over the rising Hepatitis C rates in Saskatchewan, especially among the Indigenous community.

Many hope discussions at the upcoming World Indigenous Peoples Conference on viral hepatitis will help find solutions to address the issue.

Dr. Alexander King is sharing her expertise at the conference as solutions are sought to this challenging problem.

Click to play video: 'Shedding light and seeking solutions on rising Hepatitis C rates' Shedding light and seeking solutions on rising Hepatitis C rates
Shedding light and seeking solutions on rising Hepatitis C rates

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, June 13

More rain to start the week.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, June 13' Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, June 13
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, June 13
