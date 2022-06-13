Menu

Crime

Family seek missing Kelowna woman

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted June 13, 2022 10:51 am
Click to play video: 'What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?' What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?
Missing person reports are filed every day in B.C. but what are the steps taken when someone is reported missing? And what happens when they are found? Global News breaks it down for you – Sep 21, 2020

A Kelowna woman remains the focus of an intensive search Monday, having gone missing from her home the night before.

Ann Grant, 72, was last seen in the 800 block of Walrod Street at approximately 6:30 p.m.

Read more: West Kelowna RCMP asking public assistance for missing senior

In a press release, RCMP said that she may be confused and that they are concerned for her well-being. Her family has said on social media that they’ve engaged police and search and rescue to find her.

Trending Stories

She is five feet six inches with a medium build and was last seen wearing a faded grey denim jacket with embroidery on the back and grey cargo pants with white runners. RCMP said she was also wearing a distinct red keychain around her neck.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Kelowna RCMP stands down COSAR as search for diver ends

Anyone with information can contact the RCMP at 250-762-3300 or call 911.

