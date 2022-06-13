Family seek missing Kelowna woman

A Kelowna woman remains the focus of an intensive search Monday, having gone missing from her home the night before.
Ann Grant, 72, was last seen in the 800 block of Walrod Street at approximately 6:30 p.m.
In a press release, RCMP said that she may be confused and that they are concerned for her well-being. Her family has said on social media that they’ve engaged police and search and rescue to find her.
She is five feet six inches with a medium build and was last seen wearing a faded grey denim jacket with embroidery on the back and grey cargo pants with white runners. RCMP said she was also wearing a distinct red keychain around her neck.
Anyone with information can contact the RCMP at 250-762-3300 or call 911.
