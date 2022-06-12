Menu

Canada

53-year-old killed in workplace accident at Peace River pulp mill

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted June 12, 2022 12:29 pm
A file photo of cedar planks. View image in full screen
A file photo of cedar planks. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

A 53-year-old man died in a workplace accident Saturday at a pulp mill in Peace River.

RCMP responded at 1:50 a.m. Officers said foul play is not suspected.

In a statement posted on its website, Mercer International Inc. commented on the workplace fatality of an independent contractor.

“We are saddened about the loss of life of one of our contractor’s employees and our thoughts are with the individual’s family and colleagues,” wrote Roger Ashfield, director of Mercer Peace River.

“An investigation of the accident has been started and we are working with the authorities and the contracting company to find out how this tragic incident occurred.”

“Mercer’s emergency procedures were immediately activated and our industrial safety and occupational health personnel were involved for support.”

The worker’s family has been notified, RCMP said.

Occupational Health and Safety is investigating.

The Peace River pulp mill is about 500 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

