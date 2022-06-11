Menu

Canada

Parliament Hill ‘evacuated’ as authorities deal with ‘possible threat’

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 11, 2022 2:34 pm
Storm clouds pass by the Peace tower and Parliament hill, in Ottawa, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. A special joint parliamentary committee will now consider its report on current legislation assisted death and whether to expand who is eligible to opt for it. View image in full screen
Storm clouds pass by the Peace tower and Parliament hill, in Ottawa, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. A special joint parliamentary committee will now consider its report on current legislation assisted death and whether to expand who is eligible to opt for it. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Ottawa police have closed Parliament Hill after members of Parliament and senators were warned to “shelter in place” by the Parliamentary Protective Service.

An email sent to senators and MPs on Saturday morning, seen by Global News, warns of a “possible threat.”

“Please be advised that there is an ongoing operation in order to deal with a possible threat,” the email reads.

Read more: Trudeau aims to capitalize on final day of Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles

The shelter in place order instructs those in the parliamentary precinct not to move in or out of buildings.

“Parliament Hill has been evacuated,” the email says.

In a tweet, Ottawa Police Services said officers were taking part in an “ongoing investigation” at Parliament Hill. A portion of Wellington Road outside the parliament is closed, police said.

An update from Ottawa police described it as “a suspicious incident” around Parliament Hill. “There is a large police presence,” the tweet noted.

Global News has reached out to Ottawa police and the Parliamentary Protective Service for comment.

More to come…

