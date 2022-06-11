Parliament Hill ‘evacuated’ as authorities deal with ‘possible threat’

Ottawa police have closed Parliament Hill after members of Parliament and senators were warned to “shelter in place” by the Parliamentary Protective Service.
An email sent to senators and MPs on Saturday morning, seen by Global News, warns of a “possible threat.”
“Please be advised that there is an ongoing operation in order to deal with a possible threat,” the email reads.
The shelter in place order instructs those in the parliamentary precinct not to move in or out of buildings.
“Parliament Hill has been evacuated,” the email says.
In a tweet, Ottawa Police Services said officers were taking part in an “ongoing investigation” at Parliament Hill. A portion of Wellington Road outside the parliament is closed, police said.
An update from Ottawa police described it as “a suspicious incident” around Parliament Hill. “There is a large police presence,” the tweet noted.
Global News has reached out to Ottawa police and the Parliamentary Protective Service for comment.
More to come…
