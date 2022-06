Send this page to someone via email

A train stalled at Lorne Avenue, south of Melville, just after 1 p.m.

Saskatoon police say it could take hours before the train can move.

They’re asking drivers to find alternative routes for the time being.

Police are advising of a stalled train at the level crossing on Lorne Avenue; south of Melville Street. It could take several hours before the train is able to be moved. Members of the motoring public are asked to find an alternative route through the area.#yxetraffic #yxe — Saskatoon Police (@SaskatoonPolice) June 10, 2022

