Canada

CN Rail promises to beef up francophone presence on board

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 21, 2022 3:48 pm
A CN Rail locomotive pulls auto carrier cars in Dartmouth, N.S. on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. View image in full screen
A CN Rail locomotive pulls auto carrier cars in Dartmouth, N.S. on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

The country’s largest railroad operator has pledged to fill the void of francophones on its board of directors, scrambling to reassure Quebecers amid heightened language sensitivities in the province.

In a statement in French, the Montreal-based Canadian National Railway Co. says two board members will run out their terms and step down in the “coming months,” allowing the company to “correct the situation” — though none of the 11 newly named nominees are native French speakers.

Until earlier this year, the board could point to at least one francophone director, former Quebec premier Jean Charest, who stepped down to run for the federal Conservative leadership.

Read more: Preliminary report finds complaints about Air Canada CEO speech founded: commissioner

Language issues in the province’s corporate world exploded in November after Air Canada CEO Michael Rousseau’s comments about his weak French skills sparked an uproar.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

CN chief executive Tracy Robinson said on her appointment in January that she had begun French lessons to communicate with CN employees and customers and “embrace the experience of living in Quebec.”

CN, like fellow former Crown corporation Air Canada, is subject to Canada’s Official Languages Act, which requires federal institutions to provide services in English or French on request.

Despite having no native speakers of Quebec’s official language and common tongue, the board touts diversity in one respect: six of its 11 directors are women, including the CEO.

Click to play video: 'Air Canada’s CEO apologizes after admitting he doesn’t need to speak French' Air Canada’s CEO apologizes after admitting he doesn’t need to speak French
Air Canada’s CEO apologizes after admitting he doesn’t need to speak French – Nov 4, 2021
© 2022 The Canadian Press
