Health

Some Alberta imaging procedures postponed due to global dye shortage

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted June 10, 2022 4:14 pm
Dr. Ania Kielar, vice-president of the Canadian Association of Radiologists, speaks with a colleague in this undated handout photo. Radiologists are warning that Canadian hospitals are in serious need of more equipment and staff to deal with medical imaging backlogs that the country was already facing before the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Canadian Association of Radiologists *MANDATORY CREDIT*. View image in full screen
Alberta Health Services will postpone up to 1,500 imaging procedures every week due to a global shortage of contrast dye used in CT scans and other imaging procedures.

According to a Friday statement, imaging procedures will only be deferred if it is clinically safe to do so and patients with critical needs will continue to be prioritized. Alternative imaging options like ultrasound and MRI will also be used when clinically appropriate.

These changes will be effective immediately.

Alberta overdose response app opens provincewide after 'numerous' interventions

“We are doing everything we can to ensure our patients get the care they need as timely as possible,” said Karen Horon, AHS’ interim vice-president of cancer care and clinical support services.

“Our teams are working with practitioners to collaborate on strategies to preserve supply for those who need it most, and meeting daily with suppliers and other partners across the country for situation updates.”

AHS will be contacting all affected patients directly and procedures will be rescheduled as soon as possible. Albertans concerned about their procedure status are encouraged to contact their physician.

