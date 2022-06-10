Houston we have a problem: RCMP investigate Edson rocket launch

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Edson are looking for tips after someone launched a home-made rocket Tuesday evening.

At around 6:15 p.m. on June 7, Mounties say a rocket with a metal tip was launched near the Pine Grove Middle School soccer fields in the small town located 192 kilometres west of Edmonton.

The rocket was believed to be launched from 45 Street and 8B Avenue, in a northwest direction.

The cause for concern came as it landed near a group of people watching a soccer game and nearly hit a person in the head.

RCMP are asking that if you have any information regarding the incident or know who may have launched the rocket, to contact Edson RCMP at 780-723-8822. To remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through its online portal.

