Fire

Langside Street garage destroyed in Thursday fire

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 10, 2022 11:32 am
Winnipeg firefighters extinguish flames at a Langside Street garage on Thursday morning. View image in full screen
Winnipeg firefighters extinguish flames at a Langside Street garage on Thursday morning. Rudi Pawlychyn / Global News

A Langside Street garage was destroyed in a fire Thursday morning.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said it was called to the blaze, which extended to a vacant adjacent house, around 10:30 a.m., and was able to get the flames under control within a half-hour.

Read more: Winnipeg fire crews fight Wednesday morning house fire

No one was found in a search of the garage and the house, and while the garage is expected to be a total loss, the house suffered only minor fire damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Click to play video: 'Emergency Crews Respond To Pritchard Ave. Fire' Emergency Crews Respond To Pritchard Ave. Fire
