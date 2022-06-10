Langside Street garage destroyed in Thursday fire

A Langside Street garage was destroyed in a fire Thursday morning.
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said it was called to the blaze, which extended to a vacant adjacent house, around 10:30 a.m., and was able to get the flames under control within a half-hour.
No one was found in a search of the garage and the house, and while the garage is expected to be a total loss, the house suffered only minor fire damage.
Trending Stories
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments