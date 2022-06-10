Menu

Video link
Headline link
Uvalde shooting survivor, 11, nearly suffers heart attack at friend’s memorial

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted June 10, 2022 11:26 am
A man walks past the wreath memorizing the victim of a school mass shooting Amerie Jo Garza in Uvalde, Texas, the United States, May 31, 2022. At least 19 children and two adults were killed in a shooting at Robb Elementary School in the town of Uvalde, Texas, on May 24 View image in full screen
A man walks past the wreath memorizing the victim of a school mass shooting Amerie Jo Garza in Uvalde, Texas, the United States, May 31, 2022. At least 19 children and two adults were killed in a shooting at Robb Elementary School in the town of Uvalde, Texas, on May 24. Getty Images

IIliana Treviño, an 11-year-old Grade 4 student at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, lost her best friend in last month’s mass shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers.

On May 31, when Treviño’s mother took her daughter to leave a teddy bear at a memorial for her best friend, Amerie Jo Garza, the girl began to complain about her increased heartrate, People Magazine originally reported.

Concerned, Jessica Treviño took her daughter to the hospital.

There, Jessica was told by doctors that her daughter had nearly gone into cardiac arrest.

“Her heart [rate] skyrocketed because she couldn’t take the trauma,” Jessica told People, adding her daughter could not handle the “pain” of what had happened.
Treviño, who had no other known medical conditions, was transferred to Methodist Children’s Hospital in San Antonio, where she has remained since Garza’s memorial.

The girl’s family started a GoFundMe page to help with hospital fees. As of this writing, the fundraiser has exceeded its $25,000 goal, reaching nearly $27,000 (all dollars U.S.)

On the GoFundMe page, the family wrote that the medication Treviño has been given by doctors is not working.

“The Doctor’s biggest worry is that she might go into cardiac arrest,” the family wrote.

In the GoFundMe page’s description, the girl’s family wrote that Garza, 10, also often protected Treviño from bullies at school and “always came to her aid.”

Treviño’s mother told People that her daughter “feels the fear of being bullied again,” and is “terrified” to return to school, this time without the support of her best friend.

“I think it’s just from a broken heart that we need to work on healing,” Jessica told the outlet.

According to People, Treviño escaped from the May 24 shooting unharmed “after the gunman walked past her fourth grade classroom.” Garza was shot when she tried to dial 911 on her cellphone.

Treviño has been moved out of the ICU, though Jessica said doctors now believe her daughter shows signs of post-traumatic stress disorder and acute stress from the trauma she suffered.

“She is still dealing with some hard issues,” Jessica told People. “And it’s a long road to recovery.”

“I’m so worried. I pray daily.”

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
