Popular waterpark with a 50-foot unicorn moves from Halifax to Bridgwater

A popular waterpark that made its debut last summer has a new home, and despite its name, it’s no longer in the Halifax area.

Splashifax announced Friday the inflatable waterpark will open on Little Lake near Bridgewater, N.S., this summer.

Jessica Urquhart, director of customer experience at Splashifax, said the company has bought the new Little Lake location.

“We are very very excited to immerse ourselves in that community,” said Urquhart, who made the announcement on the Global News morning show.

The park includes a giant, inflatable 50-foot unicorn, along with several trampolines, a jumping pillow, water slides, and even an inflatable, life-size version of the Theodore Too.

5:12 An inside look at Splashifax An inside look at Splashifax – Jul 30, 2021

Urquhart said the Bridgewater location made sense, with Lunenburg and other attractions being nearby.

“There’s so much you can do out there, and you can make an entire day out of it.”

Having Splashifax on Little Lake will also create job opportunities for youth in the area, she said.

When it was first created in 2021, Splashifax was initially set to open on First Lake in Lower Sackville, N.S., but it faced some backlash from residents of the area, who said they were not consulted on whether they wanted the waterpark. The councillor for the community then said Splashifax would not be coming there.

It then opened in mid-July 2021 on Second Lake in Hammonds Plains, N.S., in collaboration with Hatfield Farm.

Urquhart said the company had a successful season despite the issues.

The new Little Lake location, she said, is “logistically great.” Urquhart said there is less highway noise, more parking and fewer residents in the area of the waterpark.

The company has also announced it is opening a second location in Ottawa this summer.

“We are super excited to say our giant unicorn is getting a twin,” Urquhart said.

The Ottawa location will feature even bigger floating obstacles, platforms and trampolines, but details are yet to be finalized, she said.

Tickets for Bridgewater, however, are already on sale and there are about 30 summer employment opportunities for that park.