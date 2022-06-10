What was the May job market like? Statistics Canada to share data

Send this page to someone via email

Statistics Canada will release its latest reading on the job market Friday morning.

The agency will release its labour force survey for May.

The report comes as businesses struggle to find workers for many jobs.

Economists at the Bank of Montreal say Canadian job gains are expected to return to a more normal pace for a second straight month following pandemic-driven volatility earlier this year.

They’re expecting the numbers Friday morning to show a gain of 10,000 jobs for May and the unemployment rate to hold steady.

The unemployment rate in April fell to 5.2 per cent, as the economy added 15,300 jobs.

