Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

What was the May job market like? Statistics Canada to share data

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 10, 2022 7:52 am
Click to play video: 'Canada’s unemployment rate returns to pre-pandemic level' Canada’s unemployment rate returns to pre-pandemic level
WATCH: Canada’s unemployment rate returns to pre-pandemic level – Mar 27, 2022

Statistics Canada will release its latest reading on the job market Friday morning.

The agency will release its labour force survey for May.

The report comes as businesses struggle to find workers for many jobs.

Read more: Unemployment rate hit record low 5.3% in March: Statistics Canada

Economists at the Bank of Montreal say Canadian job gains are expected to return to a more normal pace for a second straight month following pandemic-driven volatility earlier this year.

Trending Stories

They’re expecting the numbers Friday morning to show a gain of 10,000 jobs for May and the unemployment rate to hold steady.

The unemployment rate in April fell to 5.2 per cent, as the economy added 15,300 jobs.

Advertisement
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Statistics Canada tagCanada News tagCanada economy tagStatistics Canada Job Report tagStatistics Canada job report may tagStatistics Canada may job report tagStatistics Canada may jobs tagStatistics Canada news tagStatistics Canada today tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers