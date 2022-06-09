Menu

Canada

Captain of HMCS Halifax removed from post while under investigation

By Irelyne Lavery Global News
Posted June 9, 2022 8:48 pm
Click to play video: 'Military HR czar’s comments raise doubts on changing Canadian military’s misconduct culture' Military HR czar’s comments raise doubts on changing Canadian military’s misconduct culture
WATCH: After a scathing report highlighting rampant sexual misconduct in the Canadian Armed Forces, recent social media comments by Maj.-Gen. Simon Bernard, the head of human resources, are raising questions about the military's commitment to changing its culture. As Mercedes Stephenson explains, Maj.-Gen. is now apologizing.

The commanding officer of HMCS Halifax has been temporarily removed from his position as an investigation takes place following several incidents onboard the ship, according to the Department of National Defence.

Although the department did not name the ship’s captain, he has previously been identified as Cmdr. Dale St. Croix by The Lookout, the Navy’s newsletter.

Read more: ‘Profoundly immature’: Senior officer sorry for post on military colleges after damning report

The incidents took place on board during a port visit in Swinoujscie, Poland, while deployed on an operation, according to a June 9 release from the Department of National Defence.

No sexual misconduct or harmful, inappropriate sexual behaviour was involved in the incidents, according to the release.

The ship’s captain was relieved of his duties in order to ensure the investigation can take place while HMCS Halifax continues its deployment.

In March, the ship and its 253-person crew left on a six-month deployment to the North Atlantic and north European waters in support of NATO deterrence measures as Russia invades Ukraine.

An interim leader, naval officer and commanding officer, Paul Mountford, has taken his place in the meantime.

Reports of the incidents follow a blistering report that revealed the top ranks of the Canadian Forces are “incapable” of recognizing the “deficient” parts of a culture that keep sexual misconduct entrenched.

Read more: New report recommends review, reconsideration of Canada’s military colleges

That highly anticipated report into the culture of the Canadian Forces from former Supreme Court of Canada justice Louise Arbour was released on May 30, exactly one year after the review formally began in May 2021.

“Firmly entrenched in its historical way of life, the military has failed to keep pace with the values and expectations of a pluralistic Canadian society, increasingly sophisticated about the imperative of the rule of law,” Arbour wrote.

“Operating as a totally self-regulated, self-administered organization, entirely reliant on deference to authority, it has failed to align with the ever-changing, progressive society we live in. This disconnect is a liability for the CAF and for Canada.”

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
