Security footage captures brazen purse theft inside Nanaimo mall

Nanaimo RCMP are looking for a woman who brazenly stole a woman’s purse off the back of her chair on May 2.

The incident was captured on mall surveillance footage.

Police said the victim was sitting in the food court of the Country Club Mall around 5:30 p.m. when her purse was taken.

In the video, the suspect can be seen approaching the woman’s chair, calmly picking up the purse and walking away with it.

The still image of the suspect captured on CCTV cameras shows her carrying a paperback book. Investigators believe that she may have been sitting in the food court prior to the theft and therefore someone may remember her, Const. Gary O’Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP said in a release.

The victim noticed her purse was gone when she got up to leave. She then reported the theft to mall security and then to RCMP.

A short time later, security found her purse on the ground outside the Jysk store, police said. The victim said everything was intact except her BMO banking card which she immediately cancelled.

The suspect is described as between 40 and 55 years old, five-foot-five in height with a medium build, dark hair tied back in a bun and black glasses. She was wearing a blue medical face mask as well as a black jacket, black pants and was carrying a paperback book.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, and quote file #2022-14698.