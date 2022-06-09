Child hospitalized in serious condition after falling from Baseline Road West apartment

Send this page to someone via email

London police are investigating after a young child was rushed to hospital in serious condition Thursday afternoon after falling from an apartment building in the city’s southwest.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at 301 Baseline Rd. W in the city’s Southcrest neighbourhood around 1:45 p.m.

“Paramedics were called for a young child that had fallen an unknown height at an apartment building,” said Miranda Bothwell of Middlesex-London Paramedic Services.

“Paramedics arrived, they provided care, and ended up transporting the child to the hospital.”

The child remained in critical condition as of late Thursday afternoon, police said.

A police cruiser could be seen stationed outside of the address when a Global News reporter visited the site shortly before 4 p.m.

It’s not clear how or where from the building the child fell. Their age was not immediately known.

The building, part of a two-tower residential complex known as Garden Vista Apartments, is undergoing renovations. Most of the building’s balconies have no railings as a result, save for a handful of units on its south side.

Global News has reached out to building owner Skyline Living for comment.

— With files from Sawyer Bogdan