OPP say suspected assault in Southold Township was a home invasion

Elgin County OPP say they are now considering an aggravated assault in Southold Township on Tuesday to have been a home invasion.

On Tuesday at around 3:28 p.m., officers responded to a report of an assault at a Fingal Line address.

Police said an unknown individual arrived at the residence posing as a delivery person and then forcibly entered the residence after the door was opened by the homeowner.

A physical altercation ensued when a second individual entered the home and began to assault the owner, police said.

The victim was taken to hospital and treated for serious non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, both suspects fled from the residence in a black-coloured, long-styled sedan.

The investigation is ongoing.