Crime

OPP say suspected assault in Southold Township was a home invasion

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted June 9, 2022 3:01 pm
opp patch View image in full screen
On Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at approximately 3:28 p.m., officers responded to a report of an assault at a Fingal Line, Southwold Township address. The Canadian Press file

Elgin County OPP say they are now considering an aggravated assault in Southold Township on Tuesday to have been a home invasion.

On Tuesday at around 3:28 p.m., officers responded to a report of an assault at a Fingal Line address.

Read more: OPP investigate suspected assault in Southwold Township

Police said an unknown individual arrived at the residence posing as a delivery person and then forcibly entered the residence after the door was opened by the homeowner.

Trending Stories

A physical altercation ensued when a second individual entered the home and began to assault the owner, police said.

The victim was taken to hospital and treated for serious non-life-threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

According to police, both suspects fled from the residence in a black-coloured, long-styled sedan.

The investigation is ongoing.

