Manitoba artists net dozens of WCMA nominations

Send this page to someone via email

A large group of Manitoba-based artists are hoping to take home some hardware at this year’s Western Canadian Music Awards (WCMA).

The awards — which celebrate the best artistic and behind-the-scenes talent from British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Yukon and the Northwest Territories — announced their annual slate of nominees Wednesday, and local musicians got the nod in a number of categories.

Most notably, the Rock Artist of the Year nominees see a total of three Manitoba acts — New Wales, Ariel Posen and Royal Canoe — battling it out against competition from B.C. and Alberta.

Big congrats to all of this year's nominees for the Western Canadian Music Awards, including so many fantastic and hard-working folks from Manitoba! https://t.co/boMGvOHSdW pic.twitter.com/sLdfl8t76n — manitobamusic (@manitobamusic) June 8, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Manitoba was similarly well-represented in categories for BreakOut Artist of the Year (Boy Golden, Leith Ross), Indigenous Artist of the Year (Cassidy Mann, Jade Turner), Jazz Artist of the Year (Erin Propp and Larry Roy, Winnipeg Jazz Orchestra) and Video Director of the Year (Martin Lafreniere, Landon Lake).

The awards, as well as the 20th annual BreakOut West conference and festival, will be held in Calgary this fall.

How lovely for New Wales to be nominated for Rock Artist of the Year! Thank u BreakOut West!! And it just so happens we got a new vid to drop: Give 'Em What They Want out NOWWWWhttps://t.co/60JREFH4Ne Hang tight pals – lots of news comin… — New Wales (@New__Wales) June 9, 2022

Other local nominees include Son of Dave (Blues Artist of the Year), Jocelyne Baribeau (Francophone Artist of the Year), Casimiro Nhussi (Instrumental Artist of the Year), Field Guide (Pop Artist of the Year), Liam Duncan (Producer of the Year), Anthony OKS (Rap & Hip-Hop Artist of the Year), Ariel Posen (Recording of the Year), Del Barber (Roots Artist of the Year), Sweet Alibi (Roots Artist of the Year), Grant Davidson (Songwriter of the Year), Mahogany Frog (Visual Media Composer of the Year), Red Tie Productions (Community Excellence Award), Birthday Cake Records (Impact in Artist Development, Impact in Music Marketing) and the Times Change(d) High and Lonesome Club (Impact in Live Music).

Story continues below advertisement

4:19 Manitoba Country Music Awards return Manitoba Country Music Awards return – Nov 5, 2021