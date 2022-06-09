London man, 60, faces child pornography charges

Send this page to someone via email

A 60-year-old London, Ont., man is facing several charges relating to child sexual abuse material following an investigation that police say began in late April.

Few details have been made public, but police say the investigation led to the arrest of the man on Wednesday by members of the London police internet child exploitation unit.

The man faces charges of unlawfully possessing child pornography, distributing child pornography, and making child pornography.

Police say he also faces a count of telecommunication with a person under or believed to be under 16.

The man was released from custody with a July 20 court date, police said.

