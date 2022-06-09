Menu

Crime

London man, 60, faces child pornography charges

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted June 9, 2022 11:50 am
Investigators believed the man received the injuries as a result of an altercation between him and another man who may be known to him. Matthew Trevithick / Global News

A 60-year-old London, Ont., man is facing several charges relating to child sexual abuse material following an investigation that police say began in late April.

Few details have been made public, but police say the investigation led to the arrest of the man on Wednesday by members of the London police internet child exploitation unit.

The man faces charges of unlawfully possessing child pornography, distributing child pornography, and making child pornography.

Read more: Landmarks named after London war hero under review after assault conviction comes to light

Police say he also faces a count of telecommunication with a person under or believed to be under 16.

The man was released from custody with a July 20 court date, police said.

