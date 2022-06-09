Hold and secure at Vernon, B.C. schools followed weapons complaint

Send this page to someone via email

A Tuesday afternoon weapons complaint on Fulton Road in Vernon, B.C., led to a hold-and-secure order at two nearby schools.

“Due to the nature of the call, police, in collaboration with School District 22 officials initiated a hold and secure at nearby elementary and secondary schools,” RCMP said in a press release.

“Police immediately attended the area to support the safety measures and to conduct an investigation into the report.”

As additional information became available, and after police determined there was no direct threat to the safety of the students, the hold and secure was lifted and normal activities resumed.

Police said they have located and identified the individual and are continuing to investigate the incident.

