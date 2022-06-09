Menu

Comments

Crime

1 man injured after 3 separate shootings over 6 hours in Montreal

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 9, 2022 7:56 am
Montreal Police are investigating a series of shootings June 6 , 2022 View image in full screen
Montreal Police are investigating a series of shootings. June 6, 2022. TVA

In the span of six hours, three shootings rang out in the streets of Montreal in multiple boroughs Wednesday evening, leaving one man injured.

Rivière-des-Prairies

The first occurred at around 6:10 p.m. The occupant of a vehicle travelling near the intersection of Perras and Rodolphe-Forget boulevards in Rivière-des-Prairies opened fire in the direction of another car, police said.

No suspects or victims were located by the officers, but several shell casings were found on the ground, on the boulevard Perras.

Ville Marie

At 10:30 p.m., police said gunshots were heard at the intersection of Maisonneuve Est and Sanguinet Street downtown.

Montreal police offices found several shell casings on the ground and projectile impacts on a car and building. No casualties were reported.

Verdun

Finally, around 11:30 p.m., a 911 caller reported gunshots at the intersection of Ethel and de l’Eglise streets in Verdun.

Firefighters from the Montreal Fire Department reported to Montreal police that in the same area, an injured man had just asked them for help at the intersection of LaSalle Boulevard and Galt Street.

Police believe the man was walking with a woman where the shots had been heard earlier and that he was hit in the legs.

He was taken to hospital where he was in stable condition on Thursday morning. The woman was not injured.

No arrests have been made in any of three incidents.

Montreal police and the canine squad have been examining the scene.

Véronique Comtois, spokesperson for Montreal police, says investigators have not established any links between the shootings.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
