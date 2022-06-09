1 man injured after 3 separate shootings over 6 hours in Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

In the span of six hours, three shootings rang out in the streets of Montreal in multiple boroughs Wednesday evening, leaving one man injured.

Rivière-des-Prairies

The first occurred at around 6:10 p.m. The occupant of a vehicle travelling near the intersection of Perras and Rodolphe-Forget boulevards in Rivière-des-Prairies opened fire in the direction of another car, police said.

No suspects or victims were located by the officers, but several shell casings were found on the ground, on the boulevard Perras.

Ville Marie

At 10:30 p.m., police said gunshots were heard at the intersection of Maisonneuve Est and Sanguinet Street downtown.

Montreal police offices found several shell casings on the ground and projectile impacts on a car and building. No casualties were reported.

Story continues below advertisement

Verdun

Finally, around 11:30 p.m., a 911 caller reported gunshots at the intersection of Ethel and de l’Eglise streets in Verdun.

Firefighters from the Montreal Fire Department reported to Montreal police that in the same area, an injured man had just asked them for help at the intersection of LaSalle Boulevard and Galt Street.

Police believe the man was walking with a woman where the shots had been heard earlier and that he was hit in the legs.

He was taken to hospital where he was in stable condition on Thursday morning. The woman was not injured.

No arrests have been made in any of three incidents.

Montreal police and the canine squad have been examining the scene.

Véronique Comtois, spokesperson for Montreal police, says investigators have not established any links between the shootings.