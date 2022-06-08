Montreal police investigate gunshots fired in Rivière-des-Prairies

Montreal police are investigating after gunshots were fired early Wednesday evening in east-end borough of Riviere-des-Prairies—Pointe-aux-Trembles,
Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said a 9-1-1 call reporting the incident near the intersection of Perras and Rodolphe-Forget boulevards came in at around 6:10 p.m.
Officers at the scene did not find any bullet impact holes in the vicinity but a shell casing was recovered.
Trending Stories
Witnesses told police the shots came from a moving vehicle and appeared to be directed at another vehicle.
Montreal police investigate 11th homicide of 2022
As of 7 p.m., police had yet to locate any potential victims.
Perras Boulevard was closed at Rodolphe-Forget to allow for the investigation.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments