Montreal police investigate gunshots fired in Rivière-des-Prairies

Montreal police are investigating after gunshots were fired early Wednesday evening in east-end borough of Riviere-des-Prairies—Pointe-aux-Trembles,

Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said a 9-1-1 call reporting the incident near the intersection of Perras and Rodolphe-Forget boulevards came in at around 6:10 p.m.

Officers at the scene did not find any bullet impact holes in the vicinity but a shell casing was recovered.

Witnesses told police the shots came from a moving vehicle and appeared to be directed at another vehicle.

As of 7 p.m., police had yet to locate any potential victims.

Perras Boulevard was closed at Rodolphe-Forget to allow for the investigation.