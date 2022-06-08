Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Montreal police investigate gunshots fired in Rivière-des-Prairies

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted June 8, 2022 7:42 pm
Click to play video: 'Montreal police’s annual report shows uptick in violent crime' Montreal police’s annual report shows uptick in violent crime
WATCH: Montreal is a safe city. That’s what officials keep reiterating, but critics say more needs to be done.

Montreal police are investigating after gunshots were fired early Wednesday evening in east-end borough of Riviere-des-Prairies—Pointe-aux-Trembles,

Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said a 9-1-1 call reporting the incident near the intersection of Perras and Rodolphe-Forget boulevards came in at around 6:10 p.m.

Read more: Home struck by gunfire Monday night in Rivière-des-Prairies: Montreal police

Officers at the scene did not find any bullet impact holes in the vicinity but a shell casing was recovered.

Trending Stories

Witnesses told police the shots came from a moving vehicle and appeared to be directed at another vehicle.

Click to play video: 'Montreal police investigate 11th homicide of 2022' Montreal police investigate 11th homicide of 2022
Montreal police investigate 11th homicide of 2022

As of 7 p.m., police had yet to locate any potential victims.

Story continues below advertisement

Perras Boulevard was closed at Rodolphe-Forget to allow for the investigation.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Shooting tagMontreal Police tagSPVM tagMontreal shooting tagGunfire tagRivière-des-Prairies tagMontreal gun violence tagMontreal guns tagRDP Shooting tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers