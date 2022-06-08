Menu

Canada

Penticton Rona Home Centre fined over $300K for damaged storage racks

By Taya Fast Global News
Posted June 8, 2022 8:20 pm
June 8, 2022 Rona fined View image in full screen
The Rona Home Centre in Penticton has been hit with a hefty fine following a WorkSafeBC investigation. Taya Fast / Global News

The Rona Home Centre in Penticton has been fined $330,507.98 following a WorkSafeBC investigation.

According to a WorkSafeBC report, they inspected Rona’s work yard and discovered a large storage rack that had visible damage.

Read more: Baldy Mountain Resort fined $7K for ‘high-risk violations’ in employee death

“In addition, no information was available about the rack’s rated capacity or loading and unloading instructions,” reads the WorkSafeBC report.

WorkSafeBC issued a stop-use order for the rack following the inspection.

The report says that Rona repeatedly failed to ensure that worn or damaged storage racks were repaired or replaced.

“The firm also failed to ensure that the rated capacity was posted and readily visible to workers, and that instructions for loading, unloading, and maintaining the rack according to the manufacturer were readily available in the workplace,” continues the report.

