Traffic

Major traffic disruptions snarl Richmond, B.C. after oversized load hits overpass

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 8, 2022 5:02 pm
An oversized load struck the Cambie Road overpass on Highway 99 on Wednesday. View image in full screen
An oversized load struck the Cambie Road overpass on Highway 99 on Wednesday. Curtis Kreklau

A collision between an oversized truck load and the Cambie Road overpass in Richmond, B.C., led to significant traffic disruptions on Wednesday.

Images from the scene showed a semi truck with what appears to be a piece of tank-like, tracked drilling equipment on its trailer that struck the overpass.

Read more: Truck hits 152nd Street overpass in Surrey, traffic being diverted

The drilling vehicle was knocked off the truck trailer and into the front-end of a pickup truck. It was not immediately clear if the driver of the pickup suffered any injuries.

What appears to be a tracked piece of drilling equipment seen after striking a highway overpass in Richmond on June 8, 2022. View image in full screen
What appears to be a tracked piece of drilling equipment seen after striking a highway overpass in Richmond on June 8, 2022. Submitted

Richmond RCMP said both the overpass and the south lanes of Highway 99 in the area would be closed for “an unknown amount of time as engineers assess the damage.”

Global News has requested an update from the Ministry of Transportation on a time estimate for structural assessment.

Read more: B.C. driver showered with ‘baseball-sized’ concrete chunks on Highway 1

DriveBC listed the affected area as between Bridgeport Road and Cambie Road. Northbound traffic on Highway 99 was unaffected.

Southbound drivers were urged to detour by way of No. 4 Road or Shell Road exit offramps.

A similar collision between a truck and the 152 Street overpass on Highway 99 in Surrey in 2017 caused significant traffic disruptions for more than three months.

