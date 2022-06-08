City of Vancouver apologizes to Italian community for treatment during World War II

The City of Vancouver has issued a long-awaited apology to Italian-Canadians for the treatment they received during the second world war.

According to the city, more than 30 Italian men living in Vancouver were deemed to be “enemy aliens” and sent to internment camps after Canada declared war on Italy. None of the men were ever charged with a crime.

“Vancouver City Council extends a heartfelt apology to all members of the Italian community in Vancouver for City Council’s reference to Italian Canadians as “enemy aliens” in the 1942 Motion and the subsequent harms,” city council staff said.

“We do so in the belief that an injustice inflicted upon one citizen is an injustice inflicted upon all.”

Internees were not extended the right to engage or consult with private legal counsel and families were not allowed to visit.

More than 1,800 Italians living in Vancouver during the second world war were also required to register with police and report to them every month.

The apology is timely in that June which is Italian heritage month. The City of Vancouver also produced an Italian heritage month video, which can be seen on its YouTube page.

