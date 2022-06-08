Menu

Crime

Former Vancouver Whitecaps coach Bob Birarda’s pre-sentencing hearing begins

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted June 8, 2022 12:47 pm
Former Vancouver Whitecaps and Canada U-20 women's soccer coach Bob Birarda leaves his lawyer's office in a vehicle after appearing in provincial court via a video link, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, February 8, 2022. View image in full screen
Former Vancouver Whitecaps and Canada U-20 women's soccer coach Bob Birarda leaves his lawyer's office in a vehicle after appearing in provincial court via a video link, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Former Vancouver Whitecaps coach Bob Birarda is expected back in court for a pre-sentencing report on Wednesday.

Birarda pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual assault and one count of touching a young person for a sexual purpose in February.

Asked by the judge how he pleaded to each of the four charges, Birarda spoke loudly and clearly, saying, “I plead guilty, your honour.”

Read more: Former Whitecaps, Canada Soccer youth coach Bob Birarda pleads guilty to sex charges

More than a dozen women, who played for the Whitecaps and were part of Canada’s under-20 talent pool, have come forward with allegations.

Birarda was initially charged in December 2020 with six counts of sexual exploitation, two counts of sexual assault and one count of child luring for alleged offences that took place in North Vancouver, Burnaby and West Vancouver between January 1988 and March 2008.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Contract dispute scuttles Canada-Panama soccer friendly in Vancouver

Birarda was dismissed by both the Whitecaps and Canada Soccer in October 2008.

More information to come.

With files from The Canadian Press

