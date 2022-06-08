Former Vancouver Whitecaps coach Bob Birarda’s pre-sentencing hearing begins

Send this page to someone via email

Former Vancouver Whitecaps coach Bob Birarda is expected back in court for a pre-sentencing report on Wednesday.

Birarda pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual assault and one count of touching a young person for a sexual purpose in February.

Asked by the judge how he pleaded to each of the four charges, Birarda spoke loudly and clearly, saying, “I plead guilty, your honour.”

More than a dozen women, who played for the Whitecaps and were part of Canada’s under-20 talent pool, have come forward with allegations.

Birarda was initially charged in December 2020 with six counts of sexual exploitation, two counts of sexual assault and one count of child luring for alleged offences that took place in North Vancouver, Burnaby and West Vancouver between January 1988 and March 2008.

Birarda was dismissed by both the Whitecaps and Canada Soccer in October 2008.

More information to come.

With files from The Canadian Press