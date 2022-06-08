Truck driver charged in fatal 7-vehicle crash on Highway 400 last year

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police say the driver of a transport truck involved in a fatal seven-vehicle crash on Highway 400 last June has been charged.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said at the time that the collision happened just before 7 a.m. on June 24, 2021 in the southbound lanes, south of Finch Avenue.

Schmidt said traffic was slowing down in the middle two lanes, but was moving along well in the other lanes.

“Witnesses reported hearing screeching tires and observed a transport truck plowing into the back of slowing or stopped traffic. The collision resulted in a chain-reaction that involved seven vehicles in total,” Schmidt said.

One of the vehicles involved was engulfed in flames and the occupant died at the scene. The victim was later identified as 30-year-old Adam Ryan Ferri of Richmond Hill.

All other occupants were reported to have suffered minor injuries.

In an update posted to Twitter Wednesday, OPP said the transport truck driver has been charged in connection with the crash.

Brampton resident Sahil Ghai, 36, has been charged with criminal negligence causing death and criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

Ghai was released on bail and has a scheduled court date, OPP said.

