World

Ukraine to launch ‘Book of Executioners’ to detail war crimes: Zelenskyy

By Staff Reuters
Posted June 7, 2022 7:47 pm
Click to play video: 'Grand Manan welcoming Ukrainian family' Grand Manan welcoming Ukrainian family
Just off New Brunswick’s southern coast, the island of Grand Manan is welcoming a family from Ukraine that fled from the war there. As Travis Fortnum reports, it’s a unique situation for both the arrivals and the rural community.

Ukraine is launching a “Book of Executioners,” a system to collate evidence of war crimes Kyiv says were committed during Russia’s occupation, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday.

Ukrainian prosecutors say they have registered more than 12,000 alleged war crimes involving more than 600 suspects since the Kremlin started its offensive on Feb. 24.

Read more: Russia says it now has control of 97% of Ukraine’s Luhansk region

“Next week, a special publication is to be launched – ‘The Book of Executioners’ – an information system to collect confirmation of data about war criminals, criminals from the Russian army,” Zelenskyy said in a video address.

Zelenskyy said this would be a key element in his longstanding pledge to bring to account Russian servicemen who have committed what Ukrainian authorities have described as murders, rape and looting.

“These are concrete facts about concrete individuals guilty of concrete cruel crimes against Ukrainians,” Zelenskyy said.

He cited the Kyiv suburb of Bucha, where investigators found what they say is evidence of mass executions.

Click to play video: 'Ukraine war creates new trafficking, exploitation risks for women and children' Ukraine war creates new trafficking, exploitation risks for women and children
Ukraine war creates new trafficking, exploitation risks for women and children

Russia says it has gone out of its way to avoid targeting civilians in its “special military operation” in Ukraine. Russian officials have specifically dismissed pictures of events in Bucha as “fabrications” staged by Ukrainian authorities after Russian forces left the town at the end of March.

(Reporting by Ronald Popeski; Editing by David Ljunggren and Lincoln Feast.)

© 2022 Reuters
