Saskatoon garage fires deemed suspicious, investigators say

Saskatoon fire investigators have determined two garage fires in the city to be suspicious.

A statement from the Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) said they received a 911 call on Tuesday at 11:14 p.m. reporting two garage fires on the 1500 block of Byers Crescent.

A ladder truck, rescue truck, battalion chief and four engines were sent to the fire.

Once they arrived, crews found two garages in flames and began extinguishing the fire.

The fire was brought under control by 11:35 p.m. and the crew stayed on the scene to check hot spots.

Damage was reported on the two detached garages, one shed and two vehicles. Damage is estimated to be $200,000.

SFD said several hours later, at 5:54 a.m. on Wednesday they received a 911 call reporting another garage on fire in the 1200 block of Avenue G North.

Three engines, a ladder and a rescue truck as well as one battalion chief were dispatched.

As they arrived, fire crews saw heavy black smoke and flames coming from the back of the garage.

A minivan parked on the north side of the garage also caught on fire.

The fire was brought under control at 6:16 a.m.

The fire caused damage to a detached garage, a fence, a vehicle and exterior damage to an adjacent garage. Damage is estimated at $20,000.

Saskatoon police have been notified for further investigation.

