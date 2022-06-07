Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Saskatoon garage fires deemed suspicious, investigators say

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted June 7, 2022 5:57 pm
suspicous fire byers crescent View image in full screen
Damage was reported on the two detached garages, one shed and two vehicles. Slavo Kutas / Global News

Saskatoon fire investigators have determined two garage fires in the city to be suspicious.

A statement from the Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) said they received a 911 call on Tuesday at 11:14 p.m. reporting two garage fires on the 1500 block of Byers Crescent.

A ladder truck, rescue truck, battalion chief and four engines were sent to the fire.

Once they arrived, crews found two garages in flames and began extinguishing the fire.

The fire was brought under control by 11:35 p.m. and the crew stayed on the scene to check hot spots.

Read more: 1 dead, 1 injured in early morning Saskatoon house fire

Damage was reported on the two detached garages, one shed and two vehicles. Damage is estimated to be $200,000.

Story continues below advertisement

SFD said several hours later, at 5:54 a.m. on Wednesday they received a 911 call reporting another garage on fire in the 1200 block of Avenue G North.

Trending Stories

Three engines, a ladder and a rescue truck as well as one battalion chief were dispatched.

As they arrived, fire crews saw heavy black smoke and flames coming from the back of the garage.

A minivan parked on the north side of the garage also caught on fire.

Read more: Saskatoon Fire Dept. contained residential fire, damage estimated at $700K

The fire was brought under control at 6:16 a.m.

The fire caused damage to a detached garage, a fence, a vehicle and exterior damage to an adjacent garage. Damage is estimated at $20,000.

Saskatoon police have been notified for further investigation.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon elderly woman saved from condo fire by two neighbours' Saskatoon elderly woman saved from condo fire by two neighbours
Saskatoon elderly woman saved from condo fire by two neighbours – May 30, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatoon News tagSaskatoon Fire Department tagSaskatoon Fire tagSuspicious Fire tagGarage Fire tagSFD tagAvenue G North tagByers Crescent tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers